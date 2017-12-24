Good liquor offtake, but poor margins

The off take of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by State Beverages Corporation for supply to retail trade has grown steadily but the profit margin to the distilleries which meet the requirement of the corporation has plummeted due to cost overruns.

In these circumstances, the Andhra Pradesh Government implemented a new rate contract for procurement of the IMFL other than beer, three months ago but Telangana is yet to take a decision though the rates were finalised by a tender committee appointed by its government in September 2015.

The volume of sales by distilleries in Telangana so far this year was nearly 20 lakh cases more than the corresponding period last year while the value was also over ₹ 2,000 crore more but the industry is sore that cost overruns ate into 60% of its profits.

No decisoin yet

Telangana Principal Revenue Secretary Somesh Kumar told The Hindu that the Government was yet to take a call on the recommendations of the State’s own tender committee.

In fact, the rate contract terms of both Telangana and A.P. were last revised from December 1, 2012, in the combined State. Since then, the price of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) which goes into production of the finished product, distillery license fee, hologram rate, service tax on bottling, import fee on ENA and finished goods and unloading charges have hiked steeply which impacted the profit margins of IMFL companies.

The additional burden was ₹ 142 per case of 48 bottles of 180 ML, according to M. Kameshwara Rao, general secretary of Association of Liquor and Beer Suppliers.

He said that the Government unilaterally increased the duties and also did not adhere to the term of the rate contract which was just one year but extended by mutual consent with companies by one more year initially and later till July 2015.

It affected their working capital and depleted margins.