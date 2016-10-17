Saluting the brave:Colonel Anil Kumar NR, Commanding Officer of 25 Madras Regiment, paying homage to the martyrs on Sunday.— Photo: By arrangement

The golden jubilee celebrations of the 25th battalion of Madras Regiment (Deccan Devils) concluded somewhere in Southern sector, on Saturday evening.

The battalion was raised at Hyderabad in 1966 and participated in a number of operations. It is also recipient of the Chief of Army Staff citation, a GOC-in-C Northern Command Unit Appreciation, and an UN Force Commander citation.

War widows were felicitated in a memorial service held in remembrance of martyrs. A special sainik sammelan was also held, in which former Lieutenant General S.L. Narasimhan addressed the gathering and recalled the battalion’s achievements.

A special day cover and postal stamp were released by Brigadier F.R. Campos (retd.), the second Commanding Officer of the battalion. Several ex-servicemen, serving seniors, and retired officers participated in the programme. The 1 Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (1 EME) Centre celebrated the 73rd EME Corps anniversary recently. Lieutenant General Gurumukh Singh, Commandant, Military College EME, Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME Brigadier Ajay Malik, Commandant 1 EME Centre, and retired veterans Lt. General (retd.) G. Sridharan and Brigadier (retd.) Dutta Roy paid tributes to the martyrs, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation, by laying the wreath at the altar of the memorial.