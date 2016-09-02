GoAir will extend a 10 per cent discount on the base fare for the serving and retired personnel of Defence, Paramilitary, Police and their dependents.

The offer is available across GoAir network.

GoAir CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer in a statement here on Thursday said that the gesture was in recognition of their service to the country and to extend gratitude to the forces and their families. These fares would help the security forces plan their personal travel in advance and help them re-connect with their friends and families easily, he said.

The offer is available exclusively on the GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents. Those eligible for the discount will have to carry valid identification proof while travelling, the release added.