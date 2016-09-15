A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao on Wednesday commenced hearing arguments in writ petitions filed challenging the GO 123. These petitions are filed by land owners effected by action of the Government seeking to acquire lands in the name of irrigation projects in Telangana.

Vedula Venkata Ramana, senior counsel appearing for some of the writ petitioners said that the Government cannot be permitted to resort to classification of farmers on the basis of farmers who want the act to be implemented and others who are conceding to the allurements of the State Governments.

The GO 123 permits the Government to approach the farmers and offer monitory compensation thus avoiding the provisions of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

‘Clear dues to farmers’

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the State of Telangana to clear all dues to the farmers who lost land due to Ryalampadu Reservoir in Mahabubnagar district within three days.

The writ appeal filed by the AP State Government challenging the orders of single judge who stayed all further proceedings pertaining to granting of contract for development of start-up area of Amaravathi Capital City, Andhra Pradesh, through Swiss Challenge method is coming up for admission on Thursday.