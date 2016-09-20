The two State governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have to inform the Hyderabad High court on Tuesday whether they would permit the MBBS seats in private colleges in both States to be allotted to students from States other than these two States.

The bench comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice Anis will hear arguments in batch of cases filed by students complaining that the managements of private colleges are allotting seats in B category to those from out of these two States also. As per the Presidential order and article 371-D of constitution of India all seats have to be given to AP and Telanagna students only.