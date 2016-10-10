Harshita, the 11-year-old girl whose parents sought euthanasia for her three months ago, succumbed to her liver illness early on Saturday. In July this year, N. Ramachandra Reddy and his wife Shyama moved the State Human Rights Commission seeking mercy killing for their daughter whose liver had failed, warranting a transplant. They sought euthanasia citing inability to pay for the transplant. Upon knowing the plight of the child, the State government came forward to have the procedure performed under Aarogyasri. Early on Sunday, the child was brought to CARE Hospitals in Banjara Hills and admitted to the ICU. Sources informed the girl was vomiting blood and was put on life support. She later succumbed to her illness.

A statement from the hospital claims it warned the parents about the fate of the child as early as five months ago. “We have been pushing the family to have the transplant performed. For the last two months, the girl’s father, who is a potential liver donor, found it difficult to control alcohol consumption and obesity,” the statement reads.

The family, however, had a different version to narrate. At the hospital on Sunday, the family members told the press that the child came walking to the hospital and was not in a dying condition, hinting negligence.

The family members along with a few Congress men protested at the hospital. The hospital, however, denied allegations of negligence leading to death.