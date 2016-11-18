Digging up small stretches suggested to minimise disruption

Top officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) met on Thursday and decided to work in a coordinated manner in laying pipelines and repairing the roads hereafter.

With the water board ready to begin digging on vast swathes of road to take up pipeline laying works in the suburbs for about 2,500 km, with the aid of Rs. 1,900 crore loan from HUDCO, the municipal corporation has been urged to ensure there would be no delay in making the dug pathways ready for vehicular movement. Managing Director of HMWSSB M. Dana Kishore affirmed that the work would begin as soon as the civic body finalises its estimates, tenders, and awarding of contracts for the restoration of roads to agencies involved in the same, so that the affected stretches could be repaired soon after.

To this, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy suggested that small stretches of roads be dug rather than lengthy stretches to facilitate faster road restoration.

Both the officials also wanted to rope in the traffic police, TSTransco, BSNL, and Metro Rail to have a combined strategy. The GHMC officials urged the water board to see to it that the manholes are brought to the newly-layered road levels for the safety of motorists considering the recarpeting works happening in several parts of the twin cities.

Meanwhile, the HMWSSB received Rs. 50.81 crore in the last few days by accepting the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes for payment of bills. On Thursday, about 20,456 citizens paid their pending bills netting Rs. 8.67 crore.

The water connections of 284 households were also disconnected for non-payment of bills, taking the number of disconnections this season to 1,447, a spokesman said.