Mayor B. Rammohan on Monday warned that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was going to file criminal cases against those resorting to reconstructing demolished structures on the storm water drains and on the various lake-beds in the Twin Cities.

Addressing a meeting with GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy and other top officials of various departments at the GHMC head office, he said that the demolition of illegal constructions will continue in these sites but within the High Court directions of issuing notices.

Dr. Reddy claimed that repairs to damaged roads, removing dust and filling potholes was being taken up on a war footing throughout the city and that social audit of the works was being taken up. The entire engineering and sanitation wings were on the job with modern machines and signatures of the residents will be taken after any work is done.

Mapping drains

Earlier, the Mayor presided over the maiden training programme organised by the Telangana Remote and Space Sensing Applications Agency for the engineering, revenue and town planning officials to equip them with modern methodology and tools for taking up the comprehensive survey of the storm water drains across 390 km within GHMC.

Some 102 drains flow through 220 km of the Ranga Reddy limits while there are 71 drains traversing through the 169 kilometres of erstwhile municipal corporation. Since survey maps of 1960 and 1970 only were available with the authorities, it was decided to use the satellite data and juxtapose the actual situation on the ground with the proposed survey by multi-department teams.

Once the correct picture is obtained the extent of encroachments can be ascertained even though the Kirloskar and Voyants Committees which studied the drains have indicated that there are 28,800 encroachments. The Mayor observed that only crops can be grown on lake beds despite having pattas and the Government was considering withdrawl of permissions for constructions already made.