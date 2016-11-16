The GHMC is finally taking steps to handle the huge amounts of construction waste that is being generated in the city. The civic body will set up plants to recycle construction debris. According to the officials, the city generates 500 tonnes of construction waste on a daily basis. This waste is mostly dumped in lakes and open areas. On Tuesday, GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan inspected sites in Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda to zero in on the land to set up C and D (Construction and Demolition) waste plant. He instructed the officials to identify two dumping spots in every zone.

GHMC licensed builders

The Telangana government has agreed to let GHMC licensed builders to participate in the bidding for the construction of 2 BHK flats for the poor within city limits. Currently, only those contractors who are registered with the government as per the norms stated in GO 94 are eligible to participate in the 2 BHK project. The government has taken the decision to relax the norms after receiving a poor response from the bidders. .