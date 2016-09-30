“Received an encroachment notice? Now pose for the camera.” All those who have encroached or built illegal structures on the nalas or lakes are likely to be greeted this way by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation staff or other government officials handing over the notice from now on.

Senior GHMC officials, who held a teleconference with police, revenue and other departments, have decided to take videos or photos as an evidence to prove that notice was given on time as this can help in accelerating the process of demolition of structures along the nalas that were built illegally.

Refusing to acknowledge

“Many encroachers have refused to acknowledge that they received a notice even after they were served one.

They even approached court with the same excuse.

This will create more legal issues for the GHMC if they plan to act on the encroachments, said a senior official of the GHMC. Unlike before, those who receive the notice will be captured along with the date and time,” he added.

Notice not needed

It was also made clear by the GHMC that according to section 405 of the GHMC Act, notices need not be issued if the encroachment is on a nala.

The officials have also decided that whenever a portion of an encroachment on a nala is removed, the contractor concerned will only construct the retaining wall so as to not put the occupants through inconvenience.

Demolitions continue

For the fourth day in a row, the demolition squads continued to raze and remove structures and encroachments.

On Thursday, around 190 structures were demolished in Rajendranagar, Hakeempet, Madhapur, Kukatpally and other areas. Unauthorised structures were also targeted as part of the drive.

In the next phase, the officials will take action against structures which are built in the course of the nala flow.