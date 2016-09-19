Inundation due to rains forces the civic body to have a fresh look at storm water drains revamp

Last week’s rains and inundations seem to have forced the GHMC to look at the storm water drains revamp afresh. Its Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy on Sunday ordered the constitution of Joint Working Groups at the circle level comprising officials drawn from engineering, health and Urban Community Development (UCD) for identification of properties and households on the storm water drains.

The civic body estimates that as per the Kirloskar Committee report, 390 km stretch of major nalas or storm water drains have been encroached by about 28,000 properties with 2,83,000 households.

These households were said to be generating about 56.60 MTs of garbage per day and this was being dumped into the nalas choking them.

Other issues plaguing the drains are inadequate carrying capacity, obstruction to proper desiltation and overflows causing water inundation and road damages, and proliferation of mosquitoes. Dr. Reddy called for enumerating households and also take up awareness campaigns to sensitise the residents on better ways of disposing garbage in the nalas.

The UCD officials were also asked to identify areas that are not convenient to ply auto tippers to collect waste and convince the communities to pay Rs. 50 towards the usage of tricycles for this purpose. The fee can also be allowed to be paid instalments. Incentives in such areas along with establishing Swachh volunteers will also be taken up. The defunct Self Help Groups in the twin cities should be revived and they should be utilised for the purpose besides ensuring financial linkage.

The Commissioner also announced a one time financial incentive of Rs.10,000 and it could be extended upto a few months if the officials concerned manage to get 75 per cent households into disposing garbage hygienically through the tricycles. A six-month action plan has to be prepared on these lines, he directed.

Street vending

A street vending policy, aimed at improving the conditions of street-side hawkers and sellers and making their business legitimate, will also be implemented in the Greater Hyderabad region from Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, Dr. Reddy said.

The Urban Community Development was told to launch the policy in at least one locality in every circle.

The wing was asked to be ready with locality maps, survey areas, form town vending committees and validate data. In this regard, it was decided to conduct stakeholders meets.