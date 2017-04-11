GHMC fines 13 eateries

more-in

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) collected ₹7,54,600 through fines on hotels, restaurants and meat shops in the last few days.

Continuing the surprise checks on Monday, the officials inspected around 20 hotels across the city.

Unstamped meat

The officials fined 13 eateries for using unstamped meat and unhygienic kitchen conditions.

Al-Fathas Biryani Durbar in Habsiguda was seized and a fine of ₹10,000 slapped on the management for unhygienic cooking conditions.

Grand Swagath Hotel in Ramanthapur was also fined ₹5,000 for poor maintenance of toilets.

Sitara Bar and Restaurant on IDPL Croassroads was fined ₹20,000 for poor sanitary conditions.

In Kapra circle, Ratna restaurant was fined ₹20,000, and Bawarchi was fined ₹5,000.

Till date, 123 hotels were inspected out of which 93 were fined for various violations.