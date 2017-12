more-in

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has been selected for Energy Conservation Award-2017, issued by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation.

The award is given to for the best performance in the energy savings achieved in preceding three years. GHMC has achieved savings of 32.8 million units of power, costing ₹23.11 crore during last three years, thanks to adoption of various best energy conservation practices, a press note informed.