Unique honour:German Ambassador to India Martin Ney (left) along with Consul General for Telangana Achim Fabig (right) handing over appointment as Honorary Consul for Federal Republic of Germany in Hyderabad to founder and executive chairman Cyient Ltd. BVR Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.—— Photo: Nagara Gopal

German Ambassador to India Martin Ney on Wednesday said Germany will stand with India in its fight against terrorism.

When it comes to counter terrorism Germany stands side by side with its strategic partner India, “that’s absolutely clear,” he said. These, he added, were not empty words in the political declaration signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I can assure that standing side by side with India against terrorism are not empty political words but backed up with concrete projects,” he said, adding that he could not share details of the projects. As per international norms, he explained, every State has the right to defend its territory from international terrorism as well under legal obligation that there is no terrorism emanating from its territory.

Mr. Ney was responding to a query from presspersons here on the recent surgical strike by India. On how Germany had trade ties with both India and Pakistan, he said it did trade with all countries in the world. “I think an economic embargo is not the answer to fight terrorism anywhere in the world. You have to keep channels open... if you want to achieve something in contact with the government. What is important is that on all sides you have a sense of communication, willingness to de-escalate,” he said.