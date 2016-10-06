The German smart city solutions firms that visited Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Coimbatore, three cities to which Germany has decided to extend support, will showcase their services and products to Hyderabad as well.

German Consul General in Chennai Achim Fabig will lead the delegation to Hyderabad to enable them to showcase their solutions that would potentially make Hyderabad a smart city, according to German Ambassador to India Martin Ney.

Stating that he had taken the companies to the three cities figuring in the Smart City project of the Centre in July, the Ambassador said the idea of the bringing the companies to Hyderabad was discussed during his meeting with Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday.

German companies, he said, have over 40 years of experience in providing clean energy, water treatment, waste water treatment, solid waste management as well as urban mobility solutions. Mr.Ney was speaking to presspersons after announcing Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy’s appointment as honorary consul of Germany in Hyderabad.

Citing the example of how Munich was transformed, in the run up to the 1972 Olympics, he said one of the facilities created was a huge pedestrian zone, something that Hyderabad is also planning.

German politicians, he added, in 1970s forced German companies to provide solutions that are necessary to turn a city into a smart city.

Mr.Reddy said he would work to promote Indo-German collaboration, especially in the areas of industry, education and culture. There were opportunities for cooperation in the areas of science and technology, vocational educational training and among the small and medium enterprises.