Without disclosing the sum invested, Gati on Friday said the relationship with BrownTape will form an important part of its long-term growth strategy. Gati will utilise BrownTape platform to develop a unique single-window solution to customers by integrating its established pan-India logistics network and BrownTape’s multi-channel order management platform, Gati chief strategy officer Dhruv Agarwal said.

Express distribution and supply chain solutions firm Gati Ltd has invested in cloud-based software solutions company BrownTape.

