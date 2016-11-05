Express distribution and supply chain solutions firm Gati Ltd has invested in cloud-based software solutions company BrownTape.

Without disclosing the sum invested, Gati on Friday said the relationship with BrownTape will form an important part of its long-term growth strategy. Gati will utilise BrownTape platform to develop a unique single-window solution to customers by integrating its established pan-India logistics network and BrownTape’s multi-channel order management platform, Gati chief strategy officer Dhruv Agarwal said.

As per results of Gati, for the quarter ended September, the company registered a consolidated net profit of Rs.8.36 crore, a flat growth compared to the Rs.8.26 crore in the year ago period. The income from operations was Rs.425.64 crore (Rs.404.94 crore).