Immersion of Ganesh idols at Chinna Wadepally in Warangal on Wednesday. Photo: M. Murali

Amidst incessant drizzle, a stream of processions carrying Ganesh idols were seen near Hussainsagar lake today.

Early in the day, the tallest idol in the city, a 58-feet Khariatabad Ganesh procession moved through Khairatabad, Telephone Bhavan and surrounding areas before reaching Tank Bund for immersion.

This year's auction of Balapur Ganesh idol laddoo fetched Rs. 14.65 lakhs as against Rs. 10.32 lakhs last year.

The successful bidder was Skylab Reddy (so named because he was born during the Skylab scare in November 1979) who is a Congress leader from Medchal and is into real estate.

There are an estimated 60,000 Ganesh idols are set to be immersed in various lakes in the city, the majority of them reaching Hussainsagar lake. This year, an additional 10 mini ponds have been created for mmersing idols up to 8-ft height.

About 25,000 policemen drawn from the city and districts of Telangana have been deployed for security. The progress of the main procession from Balapur towards the Hussainsagar lake is being monitored from about 12,000 close-circuit TV cameras mounted through the route, by police and civic officials.