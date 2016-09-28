: Balladeer Gaddar, who was shot at by unidentified persons at his house in Alwal 19 years ago, appealed to Telangana State DGP Anurag Sharma to re-investigate the case of attempt on his life.

In a petition presented to Mr. Sharma on Tuesday, he asked the government to order for fresh probe by CBI officials. Earlier also, the revolutionary singer urged the government to order a probe by CBI into the case of attack on him. He told the DGP that he had been receiving anonymous threatening calls of late. Numbers of these callers were not getting displayed on the phone, he said.