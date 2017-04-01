G. Vivekananda is new HCA president

more-in

G. Vivekananda, former member of Parliament, has been elected the new President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association here on Friday night.

It may be mentioned here that the elections to the HCA were held and the announcement of results were stayed by the Hyderabad High Court. Only when the High Court had cleared the announcement of results on Thursday, counting took place late on Friday night. Dr. Vivek polled 136 votes while his opponent Vidyuth Jaisimha got 69 votes.

The ruling group suffered a huge blow when none of its members were elected to any of the five posts at stake. T. Seshnarayan, whose was the lone nomination for secretary's post, was unanimously elected for the post. Anil Kumar was elected vice-president having polled 138 votes while Imran Mehmood got 66 votes.

Ajmal Asad is the new joint secretary with 124 votes while his opponent Vanka Pratap polled 80 votes.P. Mahender is the new treasurer and Hanumanth Reddy the lone Apex Council Member. Incidentally, HCA is the only cricket Association which conducted the elections as per the Justice Lodha panel recommendations.