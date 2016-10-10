Mild tension prevailed in University of Hyderabad as students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) opposed participation of student activist from JNU Umar Khalid at a meet organised on campus late on Sunday evening.

The programme was organised by All India Students Association (AISA) condemning the beheading of a Dalit man in Uttarakhand for ‘polluting’ a flour mill by using it.

ABVP members objected to Mr. Khalid’s participation in the programme as he was not a student of UoH. Mr. Khalid left the spot as security personnel were called in.

Organisers of the meet said that they will hold a protest on Monday against ABVP’s high handedness.