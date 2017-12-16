From Mumbai, with love for Telugu

more-in

Love for Telugu, the desire to keep themselves rooted to their mother tongue and pass its richness to the next generation born in a non-Telugu State brought them all the way from Maharashtra to the World Telugu Conference.

Language, in fact, has brought them together though they hail from two different regions of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

“We can never separate ourselves from our mother tongue even if we live far, and that has brought us to the conference,” said Madireddy Konda Reddy, a Mumbai-based businessmen, who also runs the Telugu Kala Samiti there. “We never get to see so many Telugu lovers at one place and these conferences give us the confidence that our language can be protected despite the onslaught of English,” said Madireddy, who hails from Kanigiri in Prakasham district.

Another lover of Telugu, Sangaveni Ravinder, who runs the Andhra Maha Sabha in Mumbai, was excited to be part of the event. Originally from Jagityal and presently working in Mumbai, Mr. Ravinder is a writer and a poet too. Despite his busy schedule, he has taken out time to attend the five-day conference to listen to the Telugu literary figures. “The conference has such a rich mixture of Telugu poets, writers, educators and more importantly language lovers from across the world and it’s a lifetime opportunity to meet them,” he said.

The Andhra Maha Sabha brings out a magazine encouraging poets and writers in Mumbai and Maharashtra to write in their mother tongue. “We organise social events and celebrate all the festivals apart from organising literary events bringing all the Telugus together,” said Madireddy. In all their events, the focus is on celebrating the richness of Telugu and preserving its culture.