Special Representative of the Telangana Government in Delhi Ramachandru Tejavath called on Ambassador of France Alexandre Ziegler in Delhi on Tuesday and sought the latter’s help in recommending investments from France in the State, particularly in the information technology, pharmaceutical and defence sectors.

Mr. Ramachandru invited Mr. Ziegler to visit the State to have an understanding on the investment opportunities and its industry-friendly policies, including the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TSiPASS). The French Ambassador told Mr. Ramachandru that a delegation from his country would visit Hyderabad in November or December.

France is ready to cooperate with Telangana wherever possible, Mr. Ziegler said. Mr.Ramachandru explained to him development and welfare schemes in the State.