Digital payments platform FreeCharge has entered into an alliance with Heritage Fresh, under which all 125 supermarkets of the food and grocery retail chain across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai would accept payments using the digital wallet.

Fast payment

Customers can make payments at Heritage Fresh and Heritage Mart supermarkets using their mobile numbers registered with FreeCharge and complete the transaction in less than 10 seconds.

FreeCharge CEO Govind Rajan said the company was getting associated with Heritage Fresh as a wallet partner to enable e-cash payments and offer a safer and swifter payment experience to consumers.

“This alliance by Heritage Fresh will reduce cash handling for the customers and staff, and contribute to the government’s objective of reducing cash transactions,” Heritage Fresh COO Dharmender Matai said.

Customers can make payments at Heritage Fresh supermarkets using their FreeCharge account