Total wreck:The scene of the road accident in which four passengers were killed near Kalvapalli in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.— Photo:Singam Venkataramana

Four people belonging to three families on their way to attend the death ceremony of a relative were crushed to death after an RTC bus hit the three-wheeler they were travelling in on Wednesday in Nalgonda district.

Five other passengers sustained critical injuries in the accident that occurred near Kalvapalli of Gurrampodu mandal, nearly 110 km from here, on Palvai-Nampally internal road around 10 a.m. The victims were identified as G. Alivelu, 30, M. Srinaiah, 40, M. Monika, 17, and S. Eedamma, 45.

All the victims and the injured were from Shakajipuram of P.A. Palli. The bus trying to overtake a motorcycle collided head on with the three-wheeler. The critically injured were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.