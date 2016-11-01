Four persons were arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Station (CCS), after they cheated a man to the tune of nearly Rs. 9 lakh by fraudulently gaining his bank account details through a fake Income Tax web page they created.

M. Sadananda Chary, a resident of Himayatnagar, received an email stating that his IT returns had failed, and that he had to file it again. Believing it to be genuine, he logged onto it, and entered his ICICI bank account details, after which the cash was transferred from his account.

After he lodged a complaint on October 18, the CCS police took up investigation and nabbed the accused Khaleel Ahmed, Yogesh Sri Krishna Wankhade, Sagar Raja Ram Bhilari and Prashanth Sahebrao, all residents of Mumbai. The police seized Rs. 1.95 lakh in cash from them.

Bike thief held

The Gandhinagar police arrested a notorious bike thief and recovered two-wheelers worth Rs. 3.5 lakh from him. T. Arun Singh, a resident of Langer Houz, was also involved in other cases. According to the police, the accused was working as an embroidery worker. He began stealing bikes after he was addicted to alcohol.

Burglar arrested

A burglar was arrested by the Osmania University police on October 30. K. Shiva Krishna, the accused, had stolen 23 laptops and 20 LCD monitors from a UIDAI office which is run by one B. Ratnakar. Ratnakar approached the police stating that the accused had come to him for shelter in October. He had gone to Mancherial Shiva opened the screws from the office door and stole the electronic items.