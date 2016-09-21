Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Zone, officials on Tuesday seized foreign currency valued at Rs. 23 lakh (all in Saudi Riyals and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirhams) from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. The passenger passed through security checks and cleared immigration check, but when the authorities checked his baggage, they found the foreign currency on Monday night. The passenger was about to board Dubai-bound Air India flight. He admitted to his interrogators that he was carrying the foreign currency on the behest of someone for delivery in Dubai, DRI Additional Director General M.K. Singh said in a press release.
Updated: September 21, 2016 07:49 IST
Foreign currency worth Rs. 23 lakh seized
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cadets, who came out with flying colours after training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad, at the Combined Graduation Parade reviewed by Defence Minister Manohar Parriker. - Photos: K.V.S. Giri