Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Zone, officials on Tuesday seized foreign currency valued at Rs. 23 lakh (all in Saudi Riyals and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirhams) from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. The passenger passed through security checks and cleared immigration check, but when the authorities checked his baggage, they found the foreign currency on Monday night. The passenger was about to board Dubai-bound Air India flight. He admitted to his interrogators that he was carrying the foreign currency on the behest of someone for delivery in Dubai, DRI Additional Director General M.K. Singh said in a press release.

