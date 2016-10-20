Experts suggest that the time has come for the two States to think together about the next course of action

Forceful contentions by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States for a re-look into allocation of water among four riparian States consequent upon bifurcation of the erstwhile united State appears to have not cut much ice with the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar.

The two States contended that it was not possible for the Tribunal to limit its jurisdiction to TS and AP and wanted the whole Krishna river basin to be considered as one hydrological unit. Unless this was done, it would not be possible to determine the operative protocol in the event of deficit rainfall years. It was only after all the projects were integrated to regulate flows, operational protocol could be evolved.

The Telangana government had insisted that redistribution among the four riparian States was mandatory owing to substantial hydrological changes that took place since the allocations made by the earlier tribunal headed by Justice R.S. Bachawat. It contended that the Bachawat tribunal’s award could not become the basis since the changes included those related to climate.

Project-wise allocation

The two States were particularly keen on the implementation of Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act providing for project-wise allocation of water to the riparian States.

The article drew power from Article 262 of the Constitution stating that Parliament may, by law, provide for adjudication of any dispute over control of water in any inter-State river.

The arguments were, however, not heeded to as the tribunal preferred to confine the application of Section 89 to the two Telugu States. Experts are now suggesting that the time has come for the two States to think together about the next course of action, including filing of an appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict that has come as a major setback to both.