About 10 per cent of India’s population suffers from heart ailments, from stage one to three, said Consultant Cardio-Thoracic (CT) Transplant Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Dr. A.G.K. Gokhale.

He announced the launch of a Help Line for Heart Failure patients with the number 91000-70000 and a dedicated Heart Failure Clinic at Apollo Health Street.

With a prevalence estimated at 4.85 million and about five lakh patients with heart failure getting added every year, the condition is said to have invaded India a decade earlier when compared with the West. About 45 per cent heart failure patients were below 60 years of age and the disease burden in the two Telugu-speaking states accounted for 40,000 new heart failure cases a year.

Typical symptoms include difficulty in breathing , chronic cough , swollen ankles, legs and abdomen, weight gain, frequent urination at night, loss of appetite, fatigue, weakness, rapid or irregular heartbeats and a pounding sensation in the chest. At a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr. Gokhale said heart failure, a condition in which a weakened heart had trouble pumping enough blood throughout the body, was acquiring alarming proportions in India. Consultant Heart Failure Specialist Dr. Jayakeerthi Rao said a dedicated heart failure clinic was the need of the hour, to monitor, manage the condition. Rise in diabetes, hypertension and Ischemic heart disease was leading to a steady increase in heart failures, he said. Senior Consultant CT Surgeon, Dr. Vijay Dikshit said heart failure was an advanced condition and the number of cases was on the rise in India.