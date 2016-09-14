As part of centenary celebrations of Osmania University, the Hindi Department is organising a two-day international conference on “Indian Languages and Diaspora Literature” on September 16 and 17 at Prof G.Ram Reddy Regional Centre for Distance Education. The conference is being jointly organised by the Hindi Department (Osmania University), International Sahitya Kala Manch and St Anns College for Women, Mehdipatnam. Osmania University Vice-Chancellor M. Ramachandram will inaugurate the conference, according to Head of the Hindi Department Sheela Mishra.

