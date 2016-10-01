Adventure camp at Gayathri waterfalls

The Adventure Club of Telangana State has announced a two-day camp at Gayathri waterfalls in Adilabad district on Oct. 9 and 10. The base camp has been set up at Gundivagu village, six km from Medepalli in Icchoda mandal of the district and the camp is open for people between the ages of 12 and 50 years.

Activities over the two days will include trekking, rafting, rock-climbing, rappelling, base camp and outdoor games. The tariff for the programme is fixed at Rs. 2,150 per head and includes honorarium to instructors, equipment hire charges, transportation, food and accommodation, said a press release. Those interested may contact Coordinator S. Harikrishna Reddy and Director of the Club, K. Ranga Rao at 98492-70575 or 93948-83999.