SW residential school teachers felicitated

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools’ Parents Association on Saturday felicitated 20 teachers of the residential school at Gowlidoddi in city following a large number of students from the schools/colleges getting good ranks in the EMACET-III, the entrance test held for admission into medicine stream. Association president Motkupalli Yadaiah and others felicitated the teachers with shawls and mementos and thanked them for moulding the children of downtrodden communities make it big in education.

Plea for restarting mining course

The alumni of Mining Engineering Department of Osmania University met Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Ramachandram and requested him to restart the Mining Engineering Department in Osmania University. Led by Advisor to the Ministry of Coal D.N. Prasad, several members of the alumni who comprised the delegation also assured the V-C of their support for making the varsity centenary celebrations a success. The Vice-Chancellor assured them of restarting the Mining Engineering Department both at undergraduate (B.Tech) and post-graduate (M.Tech) level from the 2017-18 academic year.