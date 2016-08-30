PREPARATIONS: GHMC workers constricting a pond for Lord Ganesha idols immersion near Kapra Lake. Arrangements being made ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad on Sunday. -Photo: G. Ramakrishna

About 20,000 policemen will be deployed in the city for keeping a tight vigil.

The Government intends to ensure that more Ganesh idols made of clay are available to the citizens during the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi. While the Pollution Control Board (PCB) is making provision for about 80,000 such idols, the Industries Department is readying 20,000 clay idols.

Tight security



With the objective of keeping the festivities free from any trouble, various Government departments are pooling in their resources and have more or less firmed up coordinated plans at each police station level.

About 20,000 policemen will be deployed in the city for keeping a tight vigil. There will network of closed circuit televisions all through the procession route.

This was stated by Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy during a meeting with the Bhagyanagar Ganeash Utsav Samithi and public organisations like the police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Water Board, Collectorates of Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad, Roads & Buildings, Fire Services and others here on Monday.

In the presence of his Cabinet colleagues Padma Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, P. Mahender Reddy and Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, the Minister appealed for cooperation from the Utsav Samithi and the citizens for a peaceful conduct of the festival as the Government was making all the necessary arrangements.

Mobile cranes



From the third day onwards till the final day of the immersion of idols, the Irrigation Department will be making available 71 static and 70 mobile cranes at the immersion points in 21 locations spread across different lakes. The Roads & Buildings Department will barricade 28 tanks to enable smooth conduct of the programme. The municipal corporation was directed to see to it that the procession routes are free of potholes and kept clean. Continuous power supply will be ensured. Arrangements like pressing into service expert swimmers and boats will be made at lakes of Saroornagar, Malkajgiri, Kapra and other places.

On September 15, the main procession day, the TSRTC will press into service 400 additional buses to move in 32 main routes. The railways has also agreed to run MMTS services specially from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day for the benefit of citizens coming to witness the event at the Hussainsagar Lake.

Top officials including DGP Anurag Sharma, Special chief secretary M.G. Gopal, Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, etc., Samithi representatives Bhagvanth Rao, B. Bal Reddy and others, MLAs NVVS Prabhakar, Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and others attended.