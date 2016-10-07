Due to a medical emergency, a Bengaluru-bound flight from Kolkata made an emergency landing in Hyderabad international airport in Shamshabad on Wednesday night.

A passenger, who was accompanied by his friends, complained of chest pain and breathlessness aboard the Indigo flight 6E716 after take-off. According to a statement from the airlines, the passenger had not declared his medical condition at the time of check-in at Kolkata. The airlines crew provided the passenger with first-aid and made an in-flight announcement for a doctor along with declaring a medical emergency.

“As a response to crew announcement, one passenger identified himself as doctor. He, along with crew, administered all medical assistance to the medical passenger. The Captain-in-Command immediately requested the ATC for a priority landing at Hyderabad airport and requested to keep an ambulance and doctor on standby,” IndiGo stated in an email reply. On landing at Hyderabad airport, the passenger escorted by his three friends and IndiGo staff, was rushed to the airport medical unit, it said, adding that after a thorough examination, the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

The passenger is learnt to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The airlines said that they are in touch with the family of the passenger and his condition has improved.

