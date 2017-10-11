Flays Opposition for politicising Bathukamma sarees

more-in

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called upon people to teach a lesson to the Opposition parties for politicising the distribution of Bathukamma sarees to women.

“The State government decided to provide sarees to women to help the powerloom weavers secure employment. The Opposition has not done anything to stop the suicides of powerloom weavers, but when the government is sincerely making efforts to change their lives, they are hell bent on politicising the issue,” he said.

He appealed to the people not to remain silent and teach a fitting lesson to the Opposition parties as they were trying to obstruct all welfare schemes in the State.

The Chief Minister was addressing a mammoth gathering in Sircilla textile town after participating in ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of integrated district offices and district police office at Ragudu village on the outskirts of the town on Wednesday.

Recollecting the plight of powerloom weavers of Sircilla and a spate of suicides, he said he had urged the then government to provide ex gratia of ₹50,000 to the bereaved families, but in vain. He said they had collected alms in Hyderabad and distributed to the bereaved families of Nalgonda district.

Assuring the powerloom weavers of providing employment throughout the year, he said the government was taking all measures to ensure that they get monthly wage of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

He said the government would open Apparel Park to provide employment to over 6,000 women in Sircilla.

Presiding over the meeting, Minister for IT K.T. Rama Rao thanked the Chief Minister for the creation of Rajanna-Sircilla district for better administration.

Others who participated in the meeting included Minister for Finance Eatala Rajender, Member of Parliament B. Vinod Kumar, legislators Ch. Ramesh Babu, Rasamayi Balakishan, G. Kamalakar, B. Shoba, and ZP Chairperson Tula Uma.