First-day visitors make a beeline for Numaish

Deputy Chief Ministers Mohd. Mahmood Ali and Kadiyam Srihari along with Finance Minister Eatala Rajender at the inauguration of the All India Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The 78th edition of Numaish, the 45-day annual fair, kicked off here on Monday. A huge rush to visit the industrial exhibition on the first day was witnessed.

Ministers Kadiyam Srihari, Mohammed Mehmood Ali and Eatala Rajender inaugurated the event at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally. Finance Minister Mr. Rajender, also the president of the Exhibition Society that organises the event every year, said the government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a pleasant experience. Around 2,500 stalls have been set up this year to woo visitors.

“The exhibition was first set up in 1938 with patronage from the Nizam. It has since become a part of Hyderabad’s culture,” Deputy Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali said while recounting the exhibition’s history.

In its first year, Numaish, also called All India Industrial Exhibition but colloquially referred to as ‘Nampally Exhibition’, was thrown open with 100 stalls by graduates of Osmania University. Much later, a not-for-profit institution was created to organise the exhibition. The Exhibition Society has established and manages over 20 educational institutions with funds earned as stall fees and through ticket sales.

N.V.N. Charyulu, the society’s secretary, said this year revenue from stalls has been around ₹ 10 crore as against ₹ 8 crore collected last year.

P. Narotham Reddy, society’s vice-president pointed out the need for greater government support in the educational institutions. Mr. Srihari, who is the also Education Minister, said that the government was ready to help and asked for proposals describing the demands. The society also informed that this year water kiosks are being set up by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology to provide free mineral water to visitors, while all stalls selling bottled water have been asked to sell it at labelled price.

The entry ticket price this year has been fixed at ₹ 30. The exhibition will conclude on February 15.