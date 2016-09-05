Groom booked for firing in the air during wedding procession in August; claims that he handled dummy guns that day.

A newly wed groom was arrested on Sunday on the charge of firing into air during his marriage procession last month.

The groom, mounted on a horse, and draped in wedding sherwani held “revolvers” in both hands and fired in the air as the baraat headed to the marriage hall with processionists dancing and wielding swords on August 22.

Video of the groom being handed the revolvers went viral and came to the notice of the police on Sunday.

Hyderabad city police South Zone DCP V. Satyanarayana initially played down the incident in the morning and appealed to the public not to panic.

However, after the video reached more devices and began making news, the police summoned and arrested the groom, 25-year-old Mohammed Mohsin, alias Irfan, a resident of Falaknuma.

Incidentally, Mohsin was booked in a case in 2013 for using dummy guns to threaten a person.