The Disaster Response and Fire Services Department will press its own boats into service for the first time during this year’s Ganesh idols immersion in Hussainsagar and other lakes dotting the twin cities.

Three boats will be deployed in Kapra, Saroornagar and Pragatinagar lakes along with 25 trained swimmers. “We had used the boats for the recent Krishna Pushkarams. Our men will work in three shifts to provide round-the-clock quick response and they are trained to tackle any emergency,” said Director General Rajiv Ratan.

The boats will be functional during the final day of immersion on Thursday when these lakes are expected to receive substantial number of idols for immersion along with newly-formed ponds and other lakes. During the festivities, the department saw to it that all Ganesh pandals are covered by its bike-borne teams at least once a day to keep a watch on the happenings.

100 new bikes soon

Incidentally, the department will get a big boost with 100 more bikes or the ‘first response teams’ that are expected to join the force very soon. It has about six bike teams currently scouring the city roads and in a position to reach faster to the fire spots even in the narrowest of lanes when they were introduced last year.

“Bike teams are doing a good job reaching quickly to either control the fire from spreading or containing it before our 18-tonne trucks arrive. We are planning to ensure that each of the district headquarters have at least one bike team while urban areas like Warangal and Karimnagar will get two bikes each,” explained Mr. Ratan, who began the service making use of seven unused bikes.

The bikes are armed with foam cylinder of 10 litres (equivalent to carrying 300 litres of water), water cylinder and an oxygen canister to last for a few minutes plus a siren blaring away. Two-member bike teams are equipped with fire retardant jackets, helmets and boots.

However, the tender to buy 62 new fire engines at a cost of Rs. 20 crore has been kept in abeyance.