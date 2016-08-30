Cities » Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, August 30, 2016
Updated: August 30, 2016 02:53 IST

Fire Dept. gears up to deploy officers to new districts

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Hyderabad has additional staff, which can be redistributed to meet the requirements of the new districts

The Fire Department is gearing up to adjust its manpower in view of the State Government’s decision to create 17 new districts. With only 13 District Fire Officer (DFO) posts at present, the department is planning to deploy Additional DFO-level cadre to the new areas, said officials.

At present, the department has 13 District Fire Officer, Additional District Fire Officer , and a total of 98 fire stations in Telangana, said a senior official.

Senior officer

Once the new districts are created, ADFOs will be posted there, as there is need to have one senior level officer in every district, he added. “As of now, there is no talk about creating more DFO posts to fill the gap. So this is the only option,” mentioned the official.

The official said that in the present 10 districts, Hyderabad has additional staff, which can be redistributed to meet the requirements of the new districts. “Right now there are DFO and ADFO level cadre in each district. Once the new areas are formed, we will have only one officer in each district headquarters to oversee it. With that in mind, the additional District Fire Officer will be sent,” he added.

Coordination

The functioning of the Fire Department however will not be affected even if the new districts are formed, said senior officials.

“There won’t be any problem with the fire stations as well. In fact, it will be easier for coordination, as senior personnel will be present everywhere.

Accommodation

The only issue is that of finding accommodation, for which we may have to rent a building,” said another senior official.

The official informed that currently the Fire Department has only 12 buildings in the State and that it would need 15 more after the new districts are formed.

“Our operations won’t be affected much. We have a staff of over 2,000, including DFOs, ADFOs, fire fighters, drivers etc. The numbers will increase after recruitments,” he added.

More In: Hyderabad
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cadets, who came out with flying colours after training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad, at the Combined Graduation Parade reviewed by Defence Minister Manohar Parriker. - Photos: K.V.S. Giri

After 9-day battle, Ramya gives up

No respect for traffic rules here

State may have 23 districts and nearly 90 mandals more

State hikes anganwadi workers’ salaries

They come out with flying colours

Scrap pact with Maharashtra: TDP

Focus on making clay Ganeshas available

Indian design for knee implants soon

Land protection: residents’ plea against GHMC

Tributes paid to police firing victims


Vijayawada

Gurazala, Macherla MLAs put under house arrest

Dream big and work hard: Rajani

‘Operation of private drones needs regulation’

Pawan’s take on SCS creates ripples

Following calendar for wrong reasons

PC&PNDT Act: Radiologists allege harassment

Job offer comes as a boon to Olympian

‘Sahasra Ghatabhishekam’ to be held today

Loyola inks pact with ICTACT Academy

Panel to give a push to Telugu language

Visakhapatnam

City airport flying high

Lyricist Sirivennela honoured

City to have two more police sub-divisions

Focus on career development, RINL women employees told

B.Tech grads fall prey to fake IT firm

Instagram

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Hyderabad

Expectant mothers need not opt for C-section the second time

‘There is a 60 per cent chance that a woman who had C-section the first time will be able to deliver naturally’ »