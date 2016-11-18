The long-pending demand for a foot over bridge (FoB) on Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, by residents and students of an educational institute might finally be fulfilled.

After a number of accidents involving pedestrians and motorists, followed by protests, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had started the construction of the FoB.

However, the work was halted as a plot owner, whose property is close to the landing of the bridge, moved court and obtained a stay order. After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the petition of the plot owner.

GHMC officials said that they would begin work within two days and also construct more such bridges in other parts of the city on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Proposals sent

Meanwhile, the standing committee of the GHMC cleared three proposals to be sent to the government for final approval.

The proposals include acquiring 310 properties between Tappachabutra police station and Asif Nagar main road for road widening.

Another proposal was also related to widening of internal road to be taken up from Mahajereen camp to Julu Khana market under the Charminar project.

Court dismisses plea of plot owner near whose property FoB landing would have come up