Telangana government has expressed its support for the first edition of the ‘Indywood Film Carnival’ to be held at Ramoji Film City from September 24 to 27. The carnival is being promoted by ‘All Lights Film Society’ in association with Ramoji Film City.

Revealing the details at a press conference here on Tuesday, Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the carnival is expected to have 200 exhibitors, 2,000 delegates and 20,000 footfalls from over 75 countries. Fifteen major events at the carnival will include film screenings, seminars, investors’ meets, workshops, interactive sessions, talent hunt events, networking events and awarding ceremonies.

About 200 films from 80 countries and 1000 short films will be screened as part of the carnival. Those attending would include film industry professionals, business heads, entrepreneurs, film journalists, industry aspirants and film enthusiasts.