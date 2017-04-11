Festival spirit in parts of Hyderabad

Preparations were in full swing at the Moula Ali dargah in Hyderabad ahead of the annual Urs procession. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The annual Urs procession taken out by the Shia community to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali on April 11 would begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at MM Pahadi and culminate at the Moula Ali dargah late in the night.

Traditionally, the procession starts in the morning and winds its way through the streets of old city and reach Moula Ali dargah in the evening, but this year, there has been a break from tradition.

Avoiding conflict

“There is a Hanuman Jayanti procession on the same day and it will start at 10.30 a.m. from Gowlipura and pass through important city squares. We did not want the paths to cross and changed the timing of our procession,” said Syed Hamed Hussain Jaffrey of Shia Youth Conference.

There was a festive mood in parts of the city with many streets of Hussaini Alam, Bahadurpura, Yakutpura, and Mughalpura, among other areas of the old city, being lit up and festooned with banners and buntings.