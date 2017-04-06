Fervour marks Thiru Kalyanam

Traditional responsibility Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy carrying mutyala talambralu and pattuvasthram to be offered to Lord Sita Rama Chandra Swami on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ; - G_N_RAO

Spiritual bliss reigned supreme in this historic temple town widely acclaimed as ‘Ayodhya of the South’ as the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita was solemnised in the presence of thousands of devotees amid fervour and gaiety on Wednesday.

The divine couple were united in wedlock in Abhijit Lagnam at 12 noon at the glittering wedding ceremony — Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyanotsavam — held at the colourful Kalyana Mantapam in Mithila Stadium on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami festival.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could not attend as he was indisposed. In his absence, Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy presented mutyala talambralu and pattuvastrams on behalf of the State government to the divine couple in line with the tradition.

KCR’s grandson

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s grandson Himanshu presented ‘silk clothes’ on behalf of his family to the temple deities.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya, Deputy Chief Minister K. Srihari, Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao, Mahabubabad MP A. Sitaram Naik, Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma, were among those present. Earlier, the utsav idols of Lord Rama and his consort Sita were brought to the Kalyana Mantapam in a ceremonial procession.

Historic jewellery

The statues were adorned with Pachala Pathakam, Chintaku Pathakam and other ornaments gifted by renowned saint composer Bhakta Ramadasu, the founder of the historic temple. Undeterred by heat and humid conditions, scores of devotees witnessed the elaborate divine wedding ceremony soaked in divine bliss as the entire premises of the Kalyana Mantapam echoed with Vedic chants during the celestial fete that lasted for more than two hours.