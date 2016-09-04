Cyberabad Cybercrime police arrested two people from Uttar Pradesh for cheating people by luring them with job offers.

A complainant from Kukatpally had alleged that he received a call from a person named Richa Agarwal who claimed to work as HR person for an IT major. The caller promised to provide backdoor entries into the company’s offices in Bangalore and Chennai. Victims were often contacted after they responded to fake ads on classifieds websites. After the victims clear fake interviews over the phone, a job offer is for a cost anywhere between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.2 lakh. Police arrested Neetu Kumar and Krishan Kumar from Ghaziabad.