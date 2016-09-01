Squarely holding the TRS government and particularly the Urban Development Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao responsible for the loss of lives and havoc caused due to heavy rains on Wednesday, the Congress party leaders said the Minister failed to do his job properly. The party leaders expressed condolences to the families of seven persons who lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir visited Bholakpur area in Musheerabad and offered condolences to Mohammad Nadeem who lost his wife and two daughters when their house collapsed due to rain.

