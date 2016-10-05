The Telangana government is pulling out all stops to make Bathukamma a grand affair in the city. On Tuesday, Tourism Minister A. Chandulal said that they are hoping to break the Guinness record on October 8 at LB stadium along with ensuring that the festival gets global attention. The Minister felt that the scale of the festivities should surpass the popular Onam celebrations in Kerala. A meeting was held in view of the upcoming festival in which GHMC corporators along with GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, Mayor B. Rammohan and other senior officials participated.

At the meeting, the officials discussed the elaborate arrangements being made for October 8 and 9 at the stadium. The administration is expecting around 20,000 women at the stadium during the two-day event. The officials and the corporators were asked to take an active role to make the event a success.

GHMC Mayor, Rammohan appealed to the women corporators to visit the venue along with the people in their respective wards. He said that a good number of foreigners are also expected to turn up to celebrate the festival.Burra Venkatesham, Tourism Secretary said that the government is planning to display specially-made 300 Bathukammas at Tank Bund amidst impressive lighting and crackers show.

Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy, Commissioner, GHMC said that the GHMC is roping in Self Help Groups and several NGOs for the event.