Cyberabad police on Wednesday busted a gang of pseudo police, which was allegedly extorting money from people engaged in flesh trade by threatening to implicate them in criminal cases.

Seven members of the gang, all hailing from New Colony of Miyapur were arrested. A gold chain weighing 10 grams, a Honda Activa scooter and six mobile phones were recovered from them. The accused had collected mobile numbers from websites like hyderabad.cracker.com, hyderabad.locanto.com and contacted them.

“These numbers belong mostly to brokers. In some websites numbers of women sex workers are also given,” Special Operations Team Inspector Gangadhar said.

The gang members called the brokers on these numbers pretending to be customers and detained them.

Later, they demanded money to set them free claiming that they were SOT officials of the Cyberabad police.

To evade criminal cases, the brokers used to pay money. On a tip-off, the original SOT led by Inspector Gangadhar caught them.