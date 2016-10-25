Ex-servicemen petition KCR on house sites

The Telangana State Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to handover the house sites allotted to them in 46.12 acres land at Jawaharnagar in Shamirpet mandal in 2001. In a statement issued on Monday, president of the association A. Rangaih Goud said the land was allotted to 650 ex-servicemen or their widows for house sites in 2001 but after the change of government in 2004, the allotment was kept on hold. Cases were registered against ex-servicemen who went in a rally to Assembly seeking the house sites during the Congress rule. He urged the chief Minister to direct the authorities concerned to handover the house sites and and also sanction double-bedroom houses to the allottees.