Shelf of projects to be drawn up for implementation

Aware of the aspirations of people and expectations from the Government in Telangana, the Government which reorganised the State into smaller districts, has now taken another step of allotting experts in the fields of economic and social development to the districts.

These experts from the Centre for Good Governance and UNICEF will assist the district collectors in the preparation of District Development Plans.

The mandate given to the Collectors of 31 districts, several of whom were first-time Collectors, by the Government was ‘Know Your District-Plan Your District’. The objective behind the mandate is to assess the available resources and use them optimally to ensure overall development of the district.

The core areas to be monitored are implementation and monitoring of Human Development Index and sustainable development goals and for this the Government wanted to develop mandal and village-level HDI to understand how effective the government schemes are, official sources said.

Experts assigned

The experts working in the Planning Department were assigned to various districts to help the collectors in monitoring HDI.

The specialists would also help in resource mapping at the local level, to keep track of various developmental programmes through the Telangana State Remote Sensing Applications Centres. The TRACs were established in eight erstwhile districts except Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, they added.

The experts would also help in coordinating and integrating data of different departments at mandal level to facilitate micro-level planning. Asset mapping for government programmes like Constituency Development Programme, MP Local Area Development Scheme, Special Development Fund etc. would also be done.

Shelf of projects

Instead of taking up projects randomly, these consultants assigned to help district collectors would prepare a shelf of projects for taking up under various government schemes depending on the need in an area.

The following experts/consultants are allotted to the Collectors and have been directed to provide necessary inputs to them along with logistical support to help them study areas for suggesting policy interventions.

S. Satyanarayana (from CGG) -Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Sircilla, Warangal (urban), Janagaon, Bhupalapalli, Mahabubabad; P. Lalitha - Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Medak, Sangaareddy, Siddipet.

G. Bhaskar Rao (UNICEF) - Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy; K. Nelson Royal (UNICEF) - Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Hyderabad and S. Ravi (UNICEF) - Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhongir.