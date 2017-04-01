‘Expedite work on pharma city, textile park’

more-in

The Telangana government has decided to speed up the work on Hyderabad Pharma City and Mega Textile Park.

Review meeting

Chief Advisor to Government Rajiv Sharma, who held a review meeting with the officials of departments concerned here on Friday, said in the first phase of Pharma City, construction would be taken up on 2,000 acres.

He also looked into the status of environmental clearances, master plan, provision of basic amenities, detailed project report, environmental impact assessment studies and other issues.

He said the officials should meet once in 15 days to monitor the work related to Pharma City.

He directed the officials to organise a meeting with the industrialists and managements of pharmaceutical sector. Land required for the manufacturing unit, research and development, ancillary units, bulk drugs and other units were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also resolved to examine the incentives offered to the pharma industry by other States.

Mr. Rajiv Sharma said proposals for phase-wise construction of Mega Textile Park in Warangal be considered.

Companies related to handloom and readymade garments should be called for a meeting, he opined. The proposals for mini-parks should be submitted to the Centre, he added.

Investors’ meet

An investors’ meet in connection with the Textiles Summit would be held here on April 21.